Thiago Almada: I don't know how long I'll stay at Atlanta United

Thiago Almada said he isn't sure how long he will stay at Atlanta United but added that hasn't received any offers to leave yet.

Almada unsure how long he will stay in Atlanta

Having incredible season

Offers from Europe expected this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Thiago Almada has had an unprecedented start to his MLS season with four goals and assists through his first four games. The Argentine is already being touted as the next big European transfer from MLS on par with the deals that saw Miguel Almiron and Alphonso Davies leave the division.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked how long he would like to stay at Atlanta United: "I don't know. I want to go game by game and give my best for the team and the club. Then I'll see. I'm really happy here."

Asked if he had any offers from abroad, Almada replied: "No, not yet."

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Atlanta United hope they can keep the World Cup winner in their books at least until the end of the 2023 MLS season, however a move in the summer appears possible. Atlanta can very well expect a bidding war for the youngster with his transfer fee set to break the MLS record set by Miguel Almiron's transfer from Atlanta to Newcastle United.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ALMADA? The World Cup winner will be honored in front of the home crowd before Argentina's match vs Panama as he is currently serving his nation for the March international break.