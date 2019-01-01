Live Scores
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Alli forced off with suspected hamstring injury in Fulham win

The midfielder has added to the mounting injury crisis at Spurs and could now face a spell on the sidelines

Tottenham’s Dele Alli looks to have suffered a hamstring injury in Spurs’ 2-1 win against Fulham.

The England international was competing with Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon near the touchline when he appeared to overstretch.

Alli instantly clutched the back of his leg and then sat upright by the advertising boards, seeming to be in considerable pain.

The incident ultimately resulted in the midfielder being replaced by Georges-Kevin Nkoudou with just four minutes of normal time left.

It will come as real blow for Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who this week lost Harry Kane until March through injury.

Spurs also are without Heung-min Son, who is on international duty with South Korean, while Lucas Moura, Moussa Sissoko and Victor Wanyama are also missing though injury.

More to follow...

