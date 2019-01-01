Allegri's stock with Juventus fans will rise over time, says Zaccheroni

Departing manager will be as fondly remembered by supporters as his predecessor Antonio Conte, according to former club coach

Former boss Alberto Zaccheroni believes the Turin club's fans will look back fondly on Massimiliano Allegri in years to come.

The 51-year-old Allegri is set to leave the Allianz Stadium at the end of the season after five successful campaigns in which they were crowned champions each year.

He had previously been a rival of Juventus at and replaced club legend Antonio Conte in charge in 2014, while some fans have grown frustrated with the team's style of play this season and their inability to win the .

But Zaccheroni, who was head coach in 2010, believes Allegri will become a popular figure down the line.

"Allegri has been great," he told Omnisport.

"You can achieve success in different ways, but Allegri wants balance and looks after the defence and the attack, just like Antonio Conte. Maybe there are differences in intensity.

"Conte has always been a Juventus icon and managed to take Juventus back to their level and this leads to the fans loving him more than Allegri. Juventus fans will love Allegri in the future…"

One of the names touted as a potential replacement for Allegri is boss Simone Inzaghi, whom Zaccheroni coached during his playing days at the capital club.

The 66-year-old admits he has been taken aback by seeing Inzaghi forge a successful coaching career.

"Having managed him as a player, he didn't look so determined," Zaccheroni said. "I remember he was very passionate about football. But I didn't expect him to become a manager. He lacked determination.

"He had quality as a player although he could have achieved much more. He still had a very decent career, but I didn't see that determination in him that he could pass on to his players."

Allegri has been a previous target for and could well come into contention again should the Blues decide to part with Maurizio Sarri following next week’s final with .

and have also been linked with Allegri who says he is not looking to take a break next season despite the pressures of life at the top of Serie A.