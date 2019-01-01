Allegri waiting on Barcelona approach as Valverde's future is called into question

The Italian is walking away from a role at the Serie A champions and planning a break, but he could be lured back to the Spanish title holders

Massimiliano Allegri is waiting on a call from , Goal understands, with questions being asked of Ernesto Valverde’s future at Camp Nou.

Another change in the dugout is being mooted in Catalunya.

Valverde has committed to a 12-month extension to his contract , but may not get the chance to see that out.

That is because he is considered to have underperformed in 2018-19 despite landing another La Liga title .

Barca missed out on a domestic double when losing the final to , while a stunning collapse against saw them crash out of the at the semi-final stage.

director Pep Segura is expected to be among those to pay the price for apparent failings .

He will be moved on, but a loyal fan base have also lost faith in Valverde and that could force another departure.

Changes could be made as a proven coach such as Allegri has become available.

He has severed ties with champions after five trophy-laden years in Turin.

The 51-year-old is planning to take a break , telling DAZN of his immediate plans: “When there is an opportunity, I will return to the bench, otherwise I will take a year off.

“If I have the opportunity to choose, I will choose a team that I like. Concrete offers? Still no. Talking about the future now makes no sense.”

Allegri may have no offers as things stand, but that situation could shift quickly.

It is understood that a high-profile post at Camp Nou would appeal to a man who has spent his entire coaching career to date in his homeland.

No Italian has ever taken the reins at Barcelona, so history could be made.

His philosophy of football would fit well in Catalunya, with the Blaugrana seeking to mix defensive solidity with attacking flair.

Allegri has already worked with some of the biggest names in the business, such as Juve superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, so would have no problem taking charge of Lionel Messi and Co.

For now there is no movement or approach to consider, but Valverde may be on borrowed time and Allegri could see a 12-month sabbatical cut short.