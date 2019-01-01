‘Allegri or Pochettino can get Arsenal on track’ – Former Gunners striker sees obvious choices to succeed Emery

A new manager is required at Emirates Stadium, with Kevin Campbell claiming that former Juventus and Tottenham coaches are the best available options

Massimiliano Allegri or Mauricio Pochettino should be targeted by , says Kevin Campbell, with the Gunners needing somebody to return “structure” to the club in the wake of Unai Emery’s dismissal.

North London giants find themselves without a manager after taking the decision to part with a Spanish tactician after 18 months.

Emery failed to convince throughout his time at Emirates Stadium and has seen his credit run out as the Arsenal board move to bring more stability and forward momentum to the club.

Various names are being mooted to fill a prominent post, with the Gunners expected to scour Europe for a suitable appointment.

Plenty of candidates can be found close to home, with Pochettino on the market after being relieved of his duties at Tottenham.

Campbell would like to the see the Argentine cross a fierce divide, but feels former boss Allegri can also bring the qualities to Arsenal that would allow them to become competitive once more.

The ex-Gunners striker told Sky Sports: “There’s a load of good managers out there.

“Before Unai Emery was anywhere near the job, I wanted Max Allegri and I still think he’s one of those elite managers and coaches that could turn the Arsenal ship around.

“Obviously we know that Mauricio Pochettino is available as well now and there are question marks; he hasn’t won anything etc, etc.

“But one thing we do know is that he’s a very good coach and manager. He can get some real structure into Arsenal because that is really what we lack.

“There are other managers who are in jobs at the moment that it isn’t worth mentioning, but those are two that I think could really do this job and do it well.”

It remains to be seen who Arsenal will turn to, with there no shortage of options for them to explore.

It has been suggested that they may look to lure former captain Mikel Arteta away from a role alongside Pep Guardiola at .

Carlo Ancelotti has Premier League experience from a previous spell at and may be approached, while Nuno has been impressing at .

Brendan Rodgers is another favoured choice for many, but prising him from a post at Leicester will not be easy.