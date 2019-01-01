Allan Wanga’s lone goal sinks Tusker FC as Chemelil win sugar derby

The victory saw Homeboyz jump three places up to eight on the log, joint on points with Nzoia Sugar, who lost to Chemelil

Allan Wanga’s first-half goal denied Tusker a chance to keep pace with Kenyan Premier League the leaders thanks to a 1-0 defeat by Kakamega Homeboyz.

Homeboyz repeated their 2018 first leg performance against the Brewers with a lone goal from the caretaker coach, who once again fielded himself and won his own heart by hitting the decisive goal away in Nairobi as Tusker picked their third defeat of the season.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Chemelil Sugar picked their first victory in six games thanks to an identical 1-0 victory over Nzoia Sugar at the Sudi Stadium.

Chemelil had not won a match since January 13 when they beat Posta Rangers away in Machakos, but the ever elusive victory finally arrived, this time at their backyard. The win pushed Chemelil to 13th on the 18-team log.

Elsewhere, Bandari picked a vital 1-0 win against Kariobangi Sharks to move top of the log with 28 points. Yame Mwana scored the lone goal as the Dockers avenged their Super Cup final defeat to the William Muluya led side in January.