Allan Wanga strikes yet again as Kakamega Homeboyz deny Mathare United top spot

The three vitals points pushed Homeboyz a place up to eight, above Western Stima on 24 points

Kakamega beat 2-1 in a Kenyan Premier League match played on Sunday.

Homeboyz came from a goal down to deny the ‘Slum Boys’ a chance to move top of the 18-team table.

Mathare United took the lead in the 2nd minute courtesy of James Kinyanjui before top scorer Allan Wanga pulled Homeboyz level in the 21st minute.

However, Maxwel Ravel scored late for the vital win that saw Homeboyz bounce back from their last league defeat in the hands of .

The 'Slum Boys' have now remained fourth with 31 points.