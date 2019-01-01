Allan Wanga shocked not to be on the plane with Harambee Stars for the Afcon

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) top scorer was overlooked when coach Sebastien Migne named his squad on Thursday

Kakamega striker Allan Wanga is still shocked following his omission from the Harambee Stars’ squad for the (Afcon).

The veteran striker has managed to score 18 goals this season and many expected him to make the cut in the squad named by coach Sebastien Migne on Thursday.

However, that was not the case as the Frenchman opted to leave him out.

“To be honest I was shocked! I have been in perfect form this season and managed to score 18 goals. If the selection was done by merit, definitely I would not have missed [out],” Wanga told Goal in an interview on Friday.

“Reports that I did not impress in the camp are not true, remember we had a game against in Mombasa's Mbaraki Stadium, the players who managed to attend most of the sessions are those who are based in Nairobi. I attended training only on Tuesday before leaving for Mombasa for our final league game.”

The Homeboyz striker is confident that the squad that travelled will do Kenyans proud.

“ is my country and Harambee Stars is our national team; I will be happy if the team goes there and performs. It is my hope that we will do better in , I wish my fellow players all the best.”

Kenya is in Group C alongside , and .