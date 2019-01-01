Allan Wanga scores for Homeboyz to open lead in KPL Golden Boot race

The former Harambee Stars striker has 17 goals one more than his closest rival Umaru Kasumba of Sofapaka

Allan Wanga scored his 17th goal of the season at Sudi Stadium as he helped Kakamega beat 2-0 on Thursday.

Wanga is now the clear leader on the Kenyan Premier League ( ) top scorers’ chart with a goal more than Umaru Kasumba of who has 16.

Dennis Odhiambo was the other scorer for Kakamega Homeboyz in a tense affair in Bungoma. The win helped the visitors earn important points that keep them chasing the top three finish, one of their season’s top target.

Meanwhile, at Awendo Stadium, got a 2-0 win over visiting . Sony Sugar’s lead striker Derrick Otanga bagged his 12th goal of the running campaign in the 55th minute of play.

Salmon Omollo had powered the Sugar Millers ahead in the 35th minute and Otanga’s strike confirmed the home side win and condemned the Bankers to another loss after winning the previous match against Mount United with a 2-0 win.

Finally, Posta defeated 1-0 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru and the victory might prove very vital at the end of the season for them.

are trying to race clear from the play-offs position currently held by who were defeated by on Wednesday.

Five points separate Posta Rangers from Vihiga United after matchday 29 of action.

The Mailmen took the lead at the hour mark as Gershon Likonoh powered home a low drive that James Saruni was unable to prevent. Brian Osumba created the chance that enabled Posta Rangers to pick four points from the Soldiers this season.

The 1-0 loss to Ulinzi Stars meant Ochieng has ceded some more ground in the race to win the KPL Golden Boot against Wanga and Kasumba. Ochieng who last scored for his side against on April 29 has 15 goals to his name.