Allan Wanga retires from the national team after Afcon snub

Wanga has opted to retire from active international football after he missed the opportunity to represent Kenya in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

Kakamega striker Allan Wanga has retired from international football.

In a statement seen by Goal, Wanga has hung his boots after he missed out on selection for in the 2019 (Afcon) tournament in .

Although his omission generated a prolonged public outcry, the former and AFC striker turned to be one of the most vocal supporters of the team in .

"For 12 years, I have had the singular privilege and great honour to represent my country on the football pitch. Together with the support of the team, the management and the fans at large, I believe I have represented my country to the best of my ability," Wanga said.

"It’s now time for me to pave way for other players who I believe will embody the spirit of Harambee as I trust I did. I wish the National Team the very best in their future endeavours and now transition from the pitch to the terrace as the team’s biggest cheerleader."

Article continues below

He has also confirmed that he will continue serving his club where he scored 18 goals for them in the 2018/19 season

"I will now dedicate my time to my county Kakamega and my club. Thank you FKF, thank you Kenya for the decade-plus of togetherness," he concluded.

His decision to retire means that his place in the (Chan) squad will have to be given to another player by head coach Sebastien Migne.