Allan Wanga retires from the national team after Afcon snub
Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga has retired from international football.
In a statement seen by Goal, Wanga has hung his boots after he missed out on selection for Kenya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament in Egypt.
Although his omission generated a prolonged public outcry, the former Tusker and AFC Leopards striker turned to be one of the most vocal supporters of the team in Egypt.
"For 12 years, I have had the singular privilege and great honour to represent my country on the football pitch. Together with the support of the team, the management and the fans at large, I believe I have represented my country to the best of my ability," Wanga said.
"It’s now time for me to pave way for other players who I believe will embody the spirit of Harambee as I trust I did. I wish the National Team the very best in their future endeavours and now transition from the pitch to the terrace as the team’s biggest cheerleader."
He has also confirmed that he will continue serving his club where he scored 18 goals for them in the 2018/19 season
"I will now dedicate my time to my county Kakamega and my club. Thank you FKF, thank you Kenya for the decade-plus of togetherness," he concluded.
His decision to retire means that his place in the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) squad will have to be given to another player by head coach Sebastien Migne.