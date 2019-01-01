Allan Wanga powers Kakamega Homeboyz past Western Stima
Allan Wanga helped Kakamega Homeboyz to record a 2-0 win over Western Stima at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.
Wanga’s strike from the spot was enough to hand him control of the KPL top scorers’ chart as he has now 18 goals to his name.
Kakamega Homeboyz other goal was scored by Maxwell Ravel and the victory means that they have secured third straight win since going down 3-0 to Tusker at home in the first match of the month.
Their other two wins have come at the expense of Kariobangi Sharks (3-0) and Nzoia Sugar (2-0) where Wanga also scored in both matches.
In an early kick-off at Kenyatta Stadium, Posta Rangers picked up a point at home against Vihiga United from a 1-1 draw.
The Mailmen scored in the first half but Vihiga United’s insistent attacks in the second round saw their efforts rewarded when Alex Imbusia scored to make it 1-1. The draw means that Posta Rangers could not build on the momentum they gained after downing Ulinzi Stars at Afraha Stadium on Thursday.
Meanwhile, at the newly-renovated Ruaraka Stadium, Tusker were able to steal a late goal that ensured they drew 1-1 against Nzoia Sugar.
Jackson Dwang had scored Nzoia Sugar’s goal in the 51st minute while Rwandan forward Amini Muzerwa pulled a 90th-minute equalizer for the Brewers.
Finally, at Kericho Green Stadium Zoo FC stunned visiting team Ulinzi Stars to a 2-1 loss.
Danson Chetambe scored Zoo’s first goal in the 10th minute from the spot, after Paul Muchika handled the ball in his own area. Ernest Kipyegon tapped in for the hosts’ second in the 37th minute as the Soldiers backline was caught napping.
Enosh Ochieng halved the deficit in Kericho in the 87th minute, a goal that takes him closer to Wanga but with two fewer goals.
The loss means that the Nakuru-based outfit has now lost four of their last five matches with the exception of the 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar on May 6.