Allan Wanga: I believe I did my best for Kenya and worked even harder to go to the Afcon

Wanga is the leading striker in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) with 18 goals compared to John Avire's seven

Kakamega striker Allan Wanga has disputed Sebastien Migne's claims that he did not impress during the Harambee Stars training camp.

Wanga was dropped as Masoud Juma, Christopher Mbamba, Michael Olunga and John Avire were picked for the (Afcon) assignment. Migne defended his decision of dropping the Kenyan Premier League top scorer but Wanga has offered a different view on the matter.

"I have received overwhelming phone calls and messages from friends, family and fans from all over. It is so humbling and encouraging at the same time.

"It is every player's dream to represent their national team at whatever level and I believe I did my best and worked even harder to try and impress the coach but he had his reasons," Wanga wrote in a statement on his Facebook page.

"I will keep working even harder because I am not the type to give up. I have trained and played with the selected players and want to wish them all the best as they try to conquer Africa. Thanks to you all for your tremendous support."

Migne offered that he was impressed by the strikers he chose for the Afcon but that Wanga did little to force his way into the team.

“The last 10 days we have been in training, Allan (Wanga) just dropped off his form and was not impressive. He did not show me the reason why he deserves to be in the squad compared to John Avire of , who showed tremendous skills and form," Migne explained to Goal.

After a three-week training camp in , Harambee Stars will jet out to where they will clash against , , and in Group C.