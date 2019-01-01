Allan Wanga and Nicholas Kipkrui in Harambee Stars squad for CHAN qualifiers

Only two players from the county's second-tier league have earned their places in the squad expected to face Burundi in three months' time

Sebastien Migne has named the Harambee Stars squad which will face Burundi in the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) qualifier in August 2019.

Goalkeepers Farouk Shikalo of , John Oyemba, and Brian Bwire (both of ) - who are also in the provisional expected to train in before Afcon finals - have also been included.

's top scorer Nicholas Kipkirui, who missed out on selection for 's Afcon squad, has earned a place in the Stars' team for the CHAN qualifying round against Burundi.

Migne has also named two players from the National Super League side Wazito - Joe Waithera and Teddy Osok.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Farouk Shikalo, John Oyemba, Brian Bwire

Defenders: Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango, Bernard Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Michael Kibwage, Andrew Juma, David Ochieng, David Owino, Eric Juma

Midfielders: Roy Okal, Teddy Osok, Patillah Omotto, Dennis Odhiambo, Ibrahim Shambi, Duke Abuya, Whyvonne Izusa, Cliff Nyakeya

Forward: John Avire, Sydney Lokale, Nicholas Kipkirui, Piston Mutamba, Allan Wanga, Enosh Ochieng.

The winner between Kenya and Burundi, to be decided on aggregate, will face either or Sudan in the final qualifying round.

The competition meant for players doing duties within their countries' domestic leagues will be held in Ethiopia in January 2020.