Allan Owiny: Mathare United aims to claim top four spot after Gor Mahia test

The United goalkeeper has revealed his expectations ahead of the season's last game

Goalkeeper Allan Owiny has been in superb form since making his debut against the Green Army in January.

He is hopeful that will grind out a good result away to on Wednesday.

“It’s something (a good performance) that I expected especially towards the end of the league because we have now gelled well with the defence. I’m now on nine cleansheets and I hope to make them 10 tomorrow against Gor Mahia,” Owiny told the club's official website.

"I enjoy having the ball on my feet so I’m always comfortable whenever we are playing on a good surface. Our philosophy also encourages the keeper to participate in the build-up. I’m looking forward to it since it’s just a game like any other."

Article continues below

A win for the Francis Kimanzi-led charges could see them finish in the top four but that can only be confirmed if lose to Sugar in the other match.

“It’s an important match for us since we have a realistic chance of finishing in the top four. We’ve been playing good football and we deserve to be in the top four. We’ll be going for maximum points,” the Ugandan custodian added.

Gor Mahia have never beaten the 2008 champions in a league clash since October 2016.