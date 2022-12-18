All-star lineup! Djokovic, Zlatan, Pogba & Khabib pictured watching World Cup final together in Qatar

With plenty of talent on the field at the 2022 World Cup final, Novak Djokovic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Khabib have been pictured together.

Argentina face France in Qatar showpiece

Messi & Mbappe among stars on the field

Football, tennis & UFC icons watching on

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Co. will be looking to deliver fireworks on the field in the Qatar showpiece, with some sporting icons from the worlds of football, tennis and UFC in attendance to see where one of the most prestigious of prizes ends up.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ibrahimovic has been a teammate of Messi at Barcelona, while Pogba formed part of France’s triumphant squad from 2018 and was only ruled out of the defence of that crown after picking up an untimely pre-tournament injury.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is looking to bring the curtain down on his iconic international career in style, with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner seeking to emulate the efforts of fellow countryman Diego Maradona – who savoured World Cup glory back in 1986.