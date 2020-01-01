All set for FKF elections as delegates approve Electoral Board and Code

The majority of the delegates passed these rules and gave the selected board the green light to proceed with the process

The Football Federation Electoral Code has been passed and adopted in the Special General Meeting held on Tuesday in a Nairobi Hotel.

69 out of the 80 delegates from 48 FKF Branches have also approved the newly constituted Election Board which was formed to oversee the elections set for March 2020. The Board is comprised of Kentice Tikolo, Patrick Onyango, Alii Hassan, Alfred Ndinya and Samuel Karanja.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa is delighted with the way the meeting was conducted and believes they are the right people to continue developing the game.

Article continues below

"Our focus remains on football, we are not going to allow the dreams of our youth to be destroyed because of fellows with selfish ambitions," Mwendwa told Goal after the meeting.

"Now that the delegates have decided, we will leave the board with the job of setting election dates and ensure everything is run accordingly. We are committed to ensuring the beautiful game continues to develop in our country," he concluded.

Others in the Elections Board include Samuel Karanja, Elaine Mbugua, Andrew Mudibo and Rachael Muthoga.