All roads lead to Eldoret for the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom finals

The games will see eight youth teams from Rift battle it out for the region’s supremacy and a chance to play in the national finals

Eldoret ASK Showgrounds will play host to the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Rift region finals slated for Saturday and Sunday.

Solidarity boys from Trans Nzoia will play from Kajiado while Narok’s White Rhino FC will take on Tumkas boys from Uasin Gishu in the boys’ semis. In the girls’ category, Itigo Gils from Nandi will face Bomet Queens as Kitale Queens from Transzoia meet Nakuru West Queens.

“The teams are ready and we are set for the weekend. We have had competitive games with a crop of new teams coming into the limelight. We expect very entertaining football over the weekend and hope the regional winners will again emerge champions in the national finals like last year,” said Evans Omondi, Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Rift Region Coordinator.

Regional winners will receive a cash reward of Sh200, 000 each and join Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western, Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza as well as Super Solico and St Mary’s Ndovea from Eastern for the national finals.

The runners-up will also pocket Sh100, 000 each among other individual prizes.

This year an All-Star team will be selected to attend a training camp in during which they will play against local youth sides.