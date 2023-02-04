'It's difficult to say why' - Alisson struggles to explain woeful Liverpool after shock defeat to Wolves

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson admits he does not know quite what's wrong with the team after a humiliating loss against Wolves.

Liverpool suffer shock loss at Wolves

Have one point from last four PL games

Alisson at a loss how to fix issues

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds were beaten 3-0 at Molineux on Saturday, conceding two goals within the first 12 minutes before Ruben Neves added a third in the second half. Jurgen Klopp's team are in dire form and sit 10th in the Premier League and Alisson feels they are making it more difficult for themselves.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Sometimes in football you make mistakes and you get punished. We did that again and again. Two mistakes, two goals at the beginning of the game. We are making things hard for ourselves," he said. "I don't know what we need to happen to us to wake up. We come here, say we have to believe in ourselves but we don't act like that on the pitch or deserve that. Again, we have to put this behind us and take strength from ourselves and families to bounce back.

"I think everyone believes they are capable of doing these things, it is that you have to fight for that. In a game of 90 minutes you have to do it consistently for the whole game. We showed today you can get punished for 15 minutes and that's what happened to us. We have the same players who achieved so many great things at this club and we are not performing well. It's difficult to say why. I'm not saying I don't trust we can't bounce back. I'm just so disappointed about tonight's game. We have to keep working."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions and have lost three of their last four in the Premier League, with the latest defeat taking their campaign to a new low.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Alisson and his team-mates will try to halt their decline when they meet local rivals Everton on February 13.