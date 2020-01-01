Alisson admits to ‘most exhausting’ season after helping Liverpool to end 30 years of English top-flight title pain

The Brazil international goalkeeper contributed to the Reds landing the Premier League crown and is now looking forward to a well-deserved break

goalkeeper Alisson admits the 2019-20 campaign has been “one of the most exhausting seasons I’ve ever had”, with the Reds left physically and emotionally drained on the back of their Premier League title triumph.

Jurgen Klopp’s side started out almost 12 months ago with the intention of winning more major honours. They delivered on that front in record-breaking style, with a 30-year wait for English top-flight glory brought to a close.

Liverpool also savoured UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup successes, with the Anfield outfit having got a taste for major silverware.

Their efforts were, however, punctured by a three-month break during the coronavirus pandemic and Alisson admits that everyone on the red half of Merseyside is now looking forward to a well-deserved rest.

The highly-rated goalkeeper told ESPN Brasil: “This was one of the most exhausting seasons I've ever had. I don't know if it was due to the pandemic, the longer season, but it was also one of the seasons I played less games because of injuries.

“We got out of the early, but I think this exhaustion comes from just giving everything we have every time.

“Klopp has a great portion of that, just telling us what the main objective is.

“We also care about how we are going to get to that objective -- training, just how he manages our training sessions. He trusts us to do what he wants us to do, on not only training sessions, but also a day-to-day basis.

“Our group is certainly very strong. Each player has so much quality individually, and we have at least four players always at the top, the best in the world in their positions, and that makes it a special team, but what really makes a difference is the way we play together.

“We think as one, we all have the same objective, and that is doing everything we can to get those goals, laying it all out mentally and physically.”

Liverpool, along with domestic and global rivals, were unable to relax during the Covid-19 hiatus as they needed to remain in shape ready for the restart.

They will not have long to recharge their batteries as the 2020 Community Shield – which will see the Reds take on FA Cup winners Arsenal – has been pencilled in for August 29 and the new Premier League season is due to start on September 12.