Alisson edging closer to Liverpool return as Keita rejoins training

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that a Guinean midfielder is back in his plans, with the hope being that a Brazilian goalkeeper will soon join him

manager Jurgen Klopp has offered an encouraging update on the progress being made by Alisson and Naby Keita in their respective recoveries from injury.

The Reds boss is hoping to have both men available to him in the near future.

Keita is closer to making a return to action than his Brazilian team-mate, and the Guinean midfielder is now back in full training.

He does still have work to do when it comes to match fitness and sharpness, after an unfortunate knock picked up ahead of a UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea kept him on the sidelines.

A hip complaint has been shaken off, allowing him to rejoin the Reds fold, and Klopp is pleased to have the 24-year-old back under his watchful eye.

The hope is that Alisson will soon be taking a similar step, as Liverpool’s No. 1 is working his way back from a calf problem.

Klopp will not be rushing the South American shot-stopper, and it has previously been stated that he will not be considered again until after the October international break, but he is stepping up his workload.

Divock Origi, who has been nursing an ankle issue picked up against Newcastle, is another of the walking wounded at Anfield and it is unlikely that the Belgian forward will come into contention for the trip to on Sunday.

Klopp told reporters: “Naby Keita is back in training at least, with the team. Today for the first time with the team.

“Ali is making big progress, but is still away. He had a proper session yesterday with John Achterberg, but is not in team training yet.

“Div, we have to see day by day, that’s how it was from the first day - how can he deal with the pain and stuff like that. We will see. It is pretty early, so I don’t know exactly what the medical department will tell me about that case.

“I think it’s unlikely [he will be fit for Chelsea] but why should I rule him out? But it’s unlikely.”

As he prepares to welcome key men back into the fold, Klopp insists that the fear of seeing others ruled out is not keeping him up at night.

Quizzed specifically on Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, who remains a talismanic presence for Liverpool, the German tactician said: “Not yet! That’s the reason we have four centre-halves.

“It’s not easy for the No.4 centre-half in the moment, not playing, sometimes not in the squad. But if something happens, like it happened last year, then you end up with one centre-half and a defensive midfielder like against Bayern at home.

“That can happen, but you cannot think about injuries before they happen.

“We all need luck to be really successful. From my point of view, we have four world-class centre-halves who can play together in any partnership. Hopefully that will be enough for the season.”