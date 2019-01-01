Alisson and Matip back in contention for Liverpool's Man Utd clash

Alisson Becker and Joel Matip trained at Melwood on Tuesday ahead of Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford at the weekend.

have received a double fitness boost ahead of the trip to face , with Alisson Becker and Joel Matip returning to training.

Goalkeeper Alisson has been sidelined since injuring his calf muscle in the victory over on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Matip suffered an injury setback in the 1-0 win over and missed the home matches with Red Bull Salzburg and .

However, both took part in training at Melwood on Tuesday, with the Reds heading to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Alisson has established himself as one of the game's foremost goalkeepers since moving to Anfield in the summer of 2018 from and had not missed a single Premier League fixture for the Reds before his opening-night setback.

His injury arrived after a busy summer, in which he aided to Copa America success - keeping a clean sheet in every match but the final - having previously played a starring role as Jurgen Klopp's men won the at the start of June.

Matip, meanwhile, has established himself as the manager's first-choice partner to Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the defence. He played 90 minutes of six successive Premier League matches until missing the 2-1 win over Leicester before the international break.

Klopp's side sit top of the table with an eight-point lead over nearest rivals . They currently protect a perfect record in the Premier League, having won all eight of their fixtures so far this season.

Article continues below

Norwich, , , , Newcastle, , Sheffield United and Leicester have all been dismissed by the Reds as they have made an express start to the new campaign, with the Anfield club now targeting old foes Manchester United, who they will face on Sunday at Old Trafford.

When the sides last met, they played out a scoreless draw, but the Red Devils’ fortunes have plunged since then, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now under immense pressure.

With Liverpool set to go into that clash with a strong squad, United have doubts hanging over a raft of players, including key figures like Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.