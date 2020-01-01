Ali Sowe: Gambian star powers CSKA Sofia past BATE Borisov

The 26-year-old led Stamen Belchev’s team past the Yellow-Blues in Thursday’s Europa League clash

CSKA Sofia defeated BATE Borisov 2-0 in Thursday’s game with Ali Sowe finding the net.

The Gambia international, who was also on target in team’s 2-1 triumph over Sirens in the first qualifying round, gave Stamen Belchev’s men the lead inside Bulgarian Army Stadium.

The hosts had more of ball possession from the blast of the whistle, but the visitors defended well to halt their massive attacking raids.

Pavel Niehajczyk had the opportunity to give BATE Borisov a 32nd minute lead but his header hit the crossbar. However, he was fouled goalkeeper Gustavo Busatto who fouled him in his attempt to score from rebound – an action that prompted the referee to award a penalty.

The resultant kick was saved by Busatto. It was the third consecutive penalty the Brazilian was saving in his last six games.

A minute into the half-time break, it was Sowe who fired past goalkeeper Denis Scherbitski having reacted quickest to a rebound from Georgi Yomov’s shot on goal.

The Belarusian Premier League started the second-half on a brighter note but they were unable to convert few chances that came begging.

In the 55th minute Enrique Rafael drilled in from the left and fired in the goal, but the Belarusians’ goalie saved.

’s Younousse Sankhare fired a powerful shot outside the penalty area but it went inches away from the goal post. In the reactive attack, Maxime Scavis tested Busatto’s reflex, but it crashed over the crossbar.

Substitute Graham Carey sealed the win for CSKA Sofia thanks to his 90th minute effort as they marched into the competition’s third qualifying round where they will face Faroe Island's B36 Torshavn on September 24.

While Sowe was in action from start to finish alongside Central African Republic's Amos Youga, Guinea international Jules Keita came on as a 73rd minute substitute for Georgi Yomov whereas Sankhare who was handed a starter's role came off for Tiago Rodrigues after 68 minutes.

They host on Sunday in a Week Six Bulgarian topflight outing. As it stands, they are third in the log having garnered 11 points from five games.