Ali reveals concern despite Mathare United's win against Zoo FC

The tactician is unhappy with the way his team is shipping in goals in the top-tier this season

Despite defeating Zoo FC 3-1 in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Saturday at Kasarani Stadium, coach Salim Ali is disappointed by his team's failure to keep a clean sheet.

Kevin Kimani scored a brace for the Slum Boys with James Kinyanjui scoring the other goals while the Kerich based side got their consolation from Collins Nato. The 44-year old tactician is however happy with the way his attack played and the combination they had which troubled the visitors.

"This season we have managed to keep just four clean sheets in the 19 games we have played which is a concern," Ali told Goal on Sunday.

"My defence is still a concern, we give away easy goals which we should not; it is a concern which we need to address. Yes, we have won the game [against Zoo] but we could not have conceded.

"The attacking department is currently doing their job well, it is a plus to the team. Kinyanjui [James] and Otieno [Tyson] are still young players but their impact is massive. We want to continue with our good form in front of goal this season."

The tactician states they are focused on one match at a time as they aim to collect as many points as possible from the remaining matches.

"We are in a position which we believe is not ours, we can do better. We aim to be among the top teams at the end of the current campaign, but we just want to concentrate on one game at a time," Ali concluded.

Mathare are currently placed in ninth position with 29 points coming from 19 games played.