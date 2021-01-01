Ali optimistic over Mathare United's chances against Bandari in FKF Premier League

The Slum Boys have so far collected three points from the three top-tier matches they have played

head coach Salim Ali believes his team is psyched up to claim their second FKF Premier League win on Friday afternoon.

The Slum Boys will be at Kasarani Stadium to welcome the inconsistent from 15:00 hours. The soft-speaking tactician has further explained why the 2-0 win over Zoo FC will play a big role in Friday's game.

"This is going to be a challenging match and it will help us to improve further," Ali told Goal on Friday.

"But after our last win [against Zoo], the players are psyched and ready for the game. Their confidence levels are high and I am optimistic the team will get a positive outcome.

"Bandari won their last game [4-3 against Kakamega ] and I am also sure their confidence levels are good. But we will give our best on the pitch."

The 2008 champions will miss the services of James Kinyanjui, who is serving a three-match ban after unsporting behavior in the 3-1 loss to . Clifford Alwanga is also out alongside Harun Junior.

"As a coach, you want to have all your players available for the game," Ali added.

"Too bad it is not the case on our side; Kinaynjui gives us a different dimension when on the pitch same as Alwanga. But again, their absence means another player has a chance to show us what he is capable of doing.

"We are still gelling and I am happy to see how hard the players are trying to give their best."

The former coach, who has been linked to the assistant coach's role at Gor Mahia, has also insisted why he is expecting mixed results with his team.

"As I had initially stated, we are playing pre-season in a season; we did not have a chance to see how the new players play in different conditions," he continued.

"That is why I said, the first like four games will be like a pre-season to us.

"As much as we want a win, we are also using these matches to find the right rhythm and team for us."