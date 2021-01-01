Ali: Mathare United coach gutted with defeat to Bidco United

The Slum Boys’ tactician says he was not happy with the team’s result after putting a good display against the promoted side

Mathare United Salim Ali has explained how he was left disappointed with the team’s outcome of their FKF Premier League match against Bidco United on Saturday.

The Slum Boys went into the match as the favourites considering they were playing against the promoted side and took a deserved lead courtesy of Tyson Otieno but Bidco replied through Erick Gichimu and Lennox Ogutu's own goal to carry maximum points.

Coach Ali has now admitted he was gutted by the team’s result and not the performance of his players because they did not get what they deserved.

“It’s a disappointment because just like any other game, we approached it with the full intention of securing all three points but we fell short at the end,” Ali told the club’s social media pages.

“It was an unfortunate way to lose but the disappointment is not with the performance but with the result itself.”

On the miss from Daniel Otieno, Ali said: “It happens in football, he had played a superb game up until that point and it was just bad luck.

“He is a young player who has improved immensely since we brought him on board and what we can only do as a team is to uplift him. He is a strong boy and I know he will bounce back.”

On why he decided to bench captain Chris Oduor, Ali explained: “Chris [Oduor] hadn’t trained properly with us during the week as he had a family business to take care of and with David Ochieng still out injured, Lennox stepped up to lead the team and I feel he did a great job in that regard.”

Ali has also ruled out signing more players in the on-going transfer window.

“We are good to go with the one player we have signed already,” Ali continued. “You have to remember we started the season a bit late than the other teams so there is no need to disrupt the group that we had already assembled.

“So let’s give it time and see how they gel together.”

On whether he will make changes to his starting eleven when they come up against Wazito FC, Ali said: “We have two or three days to prepare for that match so we will see with how the players respond between now and then.”

The defeat left Mathare 16th on the 18-team table with eight points from nine matches while Bidco United moved to eighth position with 17 points from 13 matches.