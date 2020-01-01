Ali hopes Mathare United will move in the right direction after inconsistent form

The coach believes the Eastlands derby win should encourage the Slum Boys to fight for more victories in the second round

head coach Salim Ali has challenged his players to get inspiration from their Sunday win over .

Ali, before the Eastlands Derby at Kasarani, had complained of Mathare United's inability to post consistent results in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) but he now feels their derby win should spur them for far better outcomes.

“We have been a bit inconsistent and have struggled to string up wins in our recent games. I hope this win pushes us in the direction we need to be mentally," Ali told the club's website.

"The season is still very far from being concluded and I believe we can be at the top with the leading pack. So, I challenge my players to work extra hard now in the second-leg.”

The coach picked Tyson Otieno, Dani Laul and Marvin Ongori as future players for Mathare United and who have shown the capability to feature even in a match that carries a lot at stake.

“It was a special win on Sunday and I must congratulate my players for giving their all. We played with purpose and that is what you want from a Mathare United team,” he stated.

“If you look at even the young players, they showed a lot of maturity. They kept calm in a game which is mostly more than just getting the three points.

"For a player like [Dani] Lual who is still in his teens to play like that you cannot be any prouder. That goes for Tyson [Otieno] and even Marvin [Ongori] who this season have shown significant improvement.”

Lual was making his first start of the season while Otieno assisted in creating the second goal for the Slum Boys.

This was Mathare's sixth win and they are now in position 10 with 24 points.