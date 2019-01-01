Ali hails Mathare United's unbeaten run against KPL title contenders

The Slum Boys have not lost after five matches into the 2019/20 season and the coach believes their performances so far are laudable

have faced potential league champions in the so far, according to head coach Salim Ali.

The 2008 champions have not lost a single game after matchday five of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and Ali believes they have done better than expected.

The Slum Boys have drawn against , , and Wazito. They have won once - against .

“When the fixture list was announced we knew we had to be at our best from day one because all of the five teams we have faced so far are potential title challengers,” Ali told the club's portal.

“I believe we have had the most gruelling of starts and to remain unbeaten in this period is an achievement in itself.

“There have been plenty of positives so we have to keep this up as well as iron out the mistakes which have denied us wins.”

The youthful coach also admitted he was frustrated not to pick up a win against Wazito in Saturday's Kasarani encounter.

Article continues below

“I am disappointed of course, frustrated we played well, took the lead twice but could not quite see out the win,” he continued.

“I see it as a setback even though we did not lose and we have to work even harder to make sure when we are in a position to win a match, we make sure we do just that.”

The Eastlands club will face Kisumu All-Stars in their next assignment on October 19 before concluding the month with a tie against reigning champions, on October 27.