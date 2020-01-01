Salim Ali explains why Mathare United are posting inconsistent results

The Slum Boys are struggling to get positive outcomes consistently and the tactician has explained why

head coach Salim Ali claims the club is posting inconsistent results in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) due because it is still in transition.

Former coach Francis Kimanzi joined the Kenyan national team at the start of the season and several key players who left in search of greener pastures, at which point Ali took the reins.

"I am not surprised by the results, it is because we are still in a transition period," Ali told Goal on Monday.

"The majority of these players have not been involved in the top tier consistently and they are coping up.

"However, they are doing good at the moment and I am sure they will be better next season.

"The average age of these players is 23 years which shows they have room for improvement.

Nevertheless, the former coach is optimistic about pushing for top positions in the current campaign.

"Despite our inexperience, we want to collect as many points as possible to ensure we finish in the top positions. If we can get positive results away consistently, we can achieve it," Ali concluded.

The next assignment for Mathare will be at Mbaraki Stadium against .