Ali explains why he was impressed with Mathare United despite AFC Leopards defeat

The soft-speaking tactician is delighted with the commitment shown by his players in the loss against Ingwe

head coach Salim Ali was impressed with his charges' display in the 3-0 loss against AFC .

A Mark Makwatta strike and a brace from Vincent Oburu were enough to hand Ingwe their fifth win of the season at Bukhungu Stadium last weekend. Despite the defeat, the youthful tactician is impressed with the way the Slum Boys played against the hosts.

"We played well for the entire 90 minutes, even when we conceded the goals we showed the desire to not give up and kept on pushing to try and get something out of the game," Salim is quoted by the club's website.

"There was a lot of passion from everyone and that is something to be proud of. We pushed the game forward knowing that we would be at full strength on Sunday but it didn’t quite go to plan with the unfortunate incidences. It is not an excuse but it did play a part in the result.

"We, however, take the result and look towards our next game against Nzoia [Sugar]," he concluded.

The 2008 champions have played 12 games this season and are placed in the 10th position with 17 points.