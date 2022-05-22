Algeria’s Mahrez involved as Manchester City equal comeback record

Algeria international Riyad Mahrez was involved as Manchester City fought back and won the Premier League courtesy of a 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

Although the African star was withdrawn in the second half for Raheem Sterling, the Citizens managed to come from two goals down to win a league game for the first time since February 2005 against Norwich City, when they won 3-2 at Carrow Road.

The Manchester outfit was on the brink of ending the season without a trophy after goals from Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho put the Villans 2-0 up, but the defending champions showed grit in the second half when they scored three times.

After Ilkay Gundogan was introduced in the 68th minute for Bernado Silva, the Citizens started a title-winning resurgence as the German scored their first goal in the 76th minute with a far-post header.

Two minutes after scoring their first goal, they got their second when Rodri drove a low finish past Aston Villa’s Robin Olsen. Gundogan scored the third in the 81st minute, a goal that ensured they remain champions of England.

Gundogan is, therefore, the first Manchester City player to score twice as a substitute in a Premier League match since Sergio Aguero, who did so on the final day against Everton last season.

Meanwhile, there were just 12 minutes and 22 seconds between Manchester City going 2-0 down, and then leading 3-2 in the match.

Aston Villa – who were on the brink of handing the title to Liverpool - have lost six Premier League games when leading by at least two goals, with only Tottenham (eight) losing more in the history of the competition.

Against no side has Philippe Coutinho – who doubled Villa’s lead in the 69th minute - scored more league goals than he has against Manchester City (five).

Mahrez’s City have now won their sixth Premier League title, with four of those coming in the last five seasons.