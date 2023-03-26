Alexis Mac Allister's father reveals 'clubs are starting to call us' amid Chelsea links

Alexis Mac Allister's father has claimed clubs have been getting in touch with his son amid reported interest from Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? Carlos Mac Allister, the father of the Argentine international, suggested that several clubs are showing interest in the midfielder but they will only make a final call on his future after holding a discussion with his current club Brighton and Hove Albion.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN, Carlos Mac Allister said, "Clubs are starting to call us for Alexis but there are no concrete talks now. We’ll decide together with Brighton, they deserve respect. We will pick the best project, based on the coach too — it’s not about money."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mac Allister has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea with several other Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United also interested in his services. The midfielder who has scored nine goals for the club this season, had signed a new deal just before the 2022 World Cup which will keep him at the club until 2025.

WHAT NEXT? Mac Allister will be next seen in action for Argentina against Curacao in a friendly match on March 27 before taking to the field for his club in the Premier League against Brentford on April 1.