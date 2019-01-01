Alex Iwobi: Former Arsenal man scores first Everton goal in League Cup triumph

The Nigerian forward scored his first goal in his first start for the Toffees as they survived the Imps’ scare to progress on Wednesday

Alex Iwobi opened his account with a goal in the Toffees’ 4-2 victory over Lincoln City in Wednesday’s League Cup fixture.

It was the former man’s first start after his summer switch to Goodison Park for £40 million ($49m) on a five-year deal.

Iwobi had made a losing debut, coming in for Gylfi Sigurdsson in the 61st minute as Marco Silva’s side crumbled 2-0 to in the Premier League.

However, the Super Eagles star rediscovered his scoring form in the second round encounter at Sincil Bank.

With Everton and Lincoln City still level at 2-2 after Bruno Andrade had cancelled Sigurdsson’s goal, Iwobi’s header in the 81st minute gave the visitors a 3-2 lead before Richarlison sealed victory with the fourth goal.

Also, that was his first strike in the League Cup since making his debut in Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to on 27 October, 2015.

Silva’s men earn a trip to Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup third round. Sheffield reached this stage thanks to Atdhe Nuhiu's 96th-minute goal in a 1-0 victory at local rivals United.

The 23-year-old is billed to make his home debut when the 12th placed Toffees host Wolverhampton Wanderers in Sunday’s English topflight clash.