Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny praise 'top performance' as Arsenal reach Europa League final
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat-trick powered the Gunners into the Europa League final after a 7-3 aggregate win over their Spanish opponents.
Ballin' out 😎— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 9, 2019
🏆 #UEL pic.twitter.com/V05EozaA3E
And the Nigeria and Egypt internationals – who were unused substitutes - praised their team for delivering despite conceding first at Mestalla Stadium.
🔝 Onto the final 🔥 Big win here and its an amazing feeling ✊🏼 We go to Baku, Gunners! 🔴 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/u4AUrn4aRD— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) May 9, 2019
Top Performance From The Boys Tonight🔥. Final Push #LetsGo 🔴⚪️ #UEL— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) May 9, 2019
Iwobi has played 10 times for Unai Emery’s men in the competition and has one goal to his credit, while Elneny has 460 minutes of action in seven appearances to his name, including one assist and a 91% passing accuracy.
🗓 May 29, 2019— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 9, 2019
📍 Olympic Stadium, Baku
🆚 Chelsea
All the info you need for our #UEL final 👇
They face London rivals Chelsea in the final on May 29 at Baku's Olympic Stadium.