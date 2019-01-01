Alejandro Menedez - Too much travelling affects the performance of the team

The Spanish coach vented out his frustration over East Bengal team management’s way of organising matches…

After a disappointing draw in their opening match at home against FC, travel to Ludhiana take on former champions Punjab FC on Saturday.

But all is not well in the East Bengal camp ahead of their crucial second game. While Spanish boss Alejandro Menendez along with his assistant and Kassim Aidara reached Ludhiana in the morning, the rest of the team had their journey planned to Ludhiana via New Delhi.

Unfortunately, the team’s flight to New Delhi got delayed due to poor weather condition and they missed their train from the national capital to their destination.

As per the latest news, the team management organised for a bus in the evening in order to send the players to Ludhiana by tonight.

Ahead of facing Punjab FC, coach Alejandro Menendez expressed his concern and anger over the who travelling fiasco which might affect the performance of the team on Saturday.

“First of all, I am very worried because the team is in Delhi now. It is a difficult situation to come here (Ludhiana) now. After the tough game, we played against Real Kashmir just two days ago now we don’t know the time when the players will arrive here. The risk of injury becomes very high and it is dangerous. That is my biggest concern right now.”

The former Castilla coach also slammed the club for organising everything in a poor manner. The Spanish boss was never in favour of playing the home games from Kalyani which nearly 60 km away from Kolkata.

When asked if continuous travelling will affect the team, Menendez said, “It affects the performance of the players when you spend many hours travelling by car. I don’t know how the players will be for tomorrow’s match. We need to win all the games and this is not the way to organise the things. This is not how it must be in a professional system of football.”