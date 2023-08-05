What a turnaround! Alejandro Garnacho stars as Marcus Rashford and Antony score for Man Utd in comeback win over Lens

An eight-minute second half blitz from Manchester United secured Erik ten Hag's men a comeback victory over French side Lens on Saturday.

Man Utd secure comeback win over Lens

Hosts stunned by early 45-yard strike by Sotoca

Goals from Rashford, Antony and Casemiro earn pre-season win

TELL ME MORE: On a day where excitement was high over the unveiling of new signing Rasmus Hojlund, with the 20-year-old getting a warm welcome before the match following his move from Atalanta, it was the visitors who made the big statement on the pitch thanks to Sotoca’s wondergoal. After Diogo Dalot lost the ball near the halfway line, the striker showed exquisite skill and opportunism to fire a 45-yard strike into the net, lobbing Andre Onana in the process in the 22nd minute.

While United had the lion's share of possession, in the first half the French side were tough to break down and dangerous on the counter attack. The hosts, who should have taken the lead in the 15th minute when Mason Mount fluffed his lines in front of a gaping goal, responded well after the break, however, as they went through the gears to secure the victory.

Rashford kickstarted the comeback with a deflected strike after Antony's slide-rule pass five minutes after the break and just three minutes later, the Brazilian guided a shot past Brice Samba to make it 2-1 from a superb counter attack involving the England star and the lively Alejandro Garnacho. Casemiro then gave United a two-goal cushion after Rashford's header bounced off the Brazilian international from Luke Shaw's dangerous free-kick to cap off a whirlwind eight minutes at Old Trafford. From there on in, United were in cruise control and Rashford and others turned on the style as they saw out a comfortable victory.

THE MVP: While Rashford and Antony both scored and bagged an assist, they were quiet in the opening 45 minutes as United sought for inspiration against a dogged Lens side. And the player who looked most likely to produce a moment of magic was 19-year-old winger Garnacho. When some of his more illustrious team-mates failed to fire in the first half, he was a menace throughout; constantly running at defenders, beating them with ease, and proving a goal threat, too. He perfectly set up Mount, who missed a glorious opportunity in the opening quarter of the game, and nearly got on the scoresheet himself. Made way in the second half and got a great reception from the home crowd. The teenager may have kicked on from his breakout season in 2022/23.

THE BIG LOSER: Onana may not have enjoyed the dream Old Trafford debut he would have wanted when Sotoca left him somewhat embarrassed courtesy of a stunning long-range strike, but it was Mount who was, arguably, more underwhelming. The £55 million recruit from Chelsea has not hit the heights many would have hoped in pre-season and his shocking close-range miss will do little to allay United fans' fears that he may struggle this season.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United are back in pre-season action for the final time when they host Athletic Club tomorrow (Sunday, August 6), before beginning their Premier League campaign against Wolves on August 14.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐