Alejandro Balde ready to quit Barcelona in January as stinging Hansi Flick criticism puts Man Utd on red alert

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Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde is increasingly open to leaving Camp Nou during the upcoming winter transfer window after falling down the pecking order under head coach Hansi Flick. The 23-year-old's mounting frustration has placed several Premier League suitors including Manchester United on alert ahead of a potential January move to England.

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Spanish defender considers winter exit

Balde has accepted that he must depart his boyhood club to secure regular starting minutes and rebuild his confidence, according to Mundo Deportivo. Despite defensive injuries handing him substitute outings against Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Alaves, he is yet to start this term behind Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart. Coaching staff believe the defender suffers from concentration lapses and misjudges when to press.

Blunt public assessment hurts academy graduate

Ahead of Saturday's meeting with Alaves, Flick delivered a harsh assessment of the defender: "Balde currently lacks the confidence he needs in his game, as well as the conviction. And defenders are crucial."

Those comments contrasted sharply with the German's earlier supportive tone on September 15, when he stated: "I am happy with him and everyone. We have three players in every position. Managing all of that is the most difficult part."

One month later on October 16, the boss had similarly remarked: "It's not an easy situation for him, but he is training very well, which is the first thing he needs to do. In that position, we have Espart and Cancelo. Surely it is not ideal for Balde, but he works professionally, which is what I want. In that situation, you have to prove you are ready, and he is doing that."

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Respected team-mates challenge tactical decisions

Balde feels particularly aggrieved after learning of his peripheral status through media briefings, unlike Marc Casado and Hector Fort, who received direct calls from Flick. Having spent 16 years at the club, the defender's frustration grew when senior team-mates questioned tactical drills that displaced him from his natural position. While positional rival Cancelo has surprisingly emerged as a vocal dressing-room ally, Balde remains determined to avoid the career stagnation experienced by close friend Ansu Fati, welcoming a departure structure similar to Ronald Araujo's.

Permanent deal demanded by Blaugrana

Both Manchester clubs enquired about Balde last summer alongside Bayern Munich, and the defender remains keen to test himself in England as United monitor his situation. Unless his minutes improve dramatically before the new year, the 23-year-old will actively listen to mid-season proposals. However, because Barcelona require funds to reinvest defensively rather than sanctioning a loan, Premier League suitors must finance a permanent transfer.