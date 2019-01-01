'Alderweireld at £25m would be perfect Liverpool partner for Van Dijk'

The Belgium international could be leaving Tottenham in the summer, with Steve Nicol urging Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to consider an approach

have been urged to consider a summer raid on for Toby Alderweireld, with the defender, who is set to be available for £25 million ($33m), billed as the perfect partner for Virgil van Dijk.

Spurs took up the option of extending the Belgium international’s contract through to the summer of 2020 back in January.

In doing so they triggered an exit clause which will kick in at the end of the season, with interest expected to be shown in a centre-half who has previously been heavily linked with Manchester United.

It could be that the Red Devils explore that option again, while have been told that they should also be in the mix for a proven performer.

Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol is, however, of the opinion that Jurgen Klopp should be looking to position himself at the front of a queue for a player who could add even more strength to a star-studded squad at Anfield.

He has told ESPN FC of Alderweireld: “One hundred per cent this guy’s going. We just don’t know where it is.

“Again, this is a player who I think most teams in the world would want as their centre-back.

“I wouldn’t mind him at Liverpool alongside Van Dijk, I think that would be a great pairing.

“So yes, he’s going to leave. Where does he go? I guess it’s up to him.

“If he wants to move for money, he will go for the highest bidder regardless.

“But if he wants trophies, and you’ve got someone like [Raphael] Varane wanting to leave Real Madrid, I wouldn’t be shocked if that was where he turns up.

“Yeah [he will have a lot of teams to pick from], no question.”

Real Madrid have moved to curb speculation suggesting that they may be willing to part with Varane.

If the World Cup winner remains on their books, then the door may be left open for English suitors to keep Alderweireld in the Premier League.

Klopp has claimed that he will not be spending big again in the next window, and has the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip on his books, but the chance to snap up a potential bargain could tempt the German back into the market for another commanding presence.