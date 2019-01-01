Albert Muema: Kenyan striker on the verge of signing a deal in Slovakia

Three clubs in Slovakia are keen to sign Kenyan striker Albert Muema before the transfer window comes to an end

Kenyan striker Albert Muema is on the verge of signing for a club in Slovakia.

Goal can exclusively reveal Muema, who terminated his contract with Serbian first division side FK Sindeljic at the end of last season, has attracted interest from three clubs in Slovakia and could sign a deal in the next few days.

A source close to the player, who did not want to be named, has confirmed the towering striker, who currently is enjoying a holiday in , will leave next week to negotiate a deal in Slovakia.

“I can confirm three clubs in Slovakia among them division one side MFK Ruzomberok, Bratislava and MFK Zvolen are both keen to sign the player,” the source told Goal on Wednesday.

“We have already managed to secure a visa for the player and he will leave anytime next week to negotiate with the three teams. Of course, any team which will offer him a good deal, then he will sign for them.”

The 26-year-old striker started his playing career in Kenya with Ligi Ndogo, where he was among the triumphant youngsters who travelled for the Keele tournament staged in 2010.

Muema is an alumnus of Nairobi International school of Kenya, where he received advanced moulding and perfecting his game.

Article continues below

He trained briefly with in 2014 under coach Francis Kimanzi for three months before he chose to study and play in .

He had great success, leading to winning a trophy with Broadbeach United in ’s Coast Premier League.

In 2015, he won the Brisbane Premier League title with Eastern Surburd FC before plunging to the more lucrative National Premier League in Australia with Oakleigh Cannons FC.