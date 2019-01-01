Albert Muema: Kenyan striker debuts for MFK Zvolen in league win

The former Tusker FC player was handed the first appearance in Slovakia as his side cruised to a vital win in the Third Division league

Kenyan striker Albert Muema was involved as MFK Lokomotiva Zvolen edged out MSK Rimavska Sobota 1-0 in a third Division match played at Areál MFK Lokomotíva Zvolen in Slovakia on Saturday.

Muema was yet to feature for his new club despite sealing a one-year deal from Serbian Division One outfit FK Sindeljic on August 8.

The decision was occasioned by the delay from his former club and the Serbian Football Federation to process his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) on time and he only received the documentation last week.

The 26-year-old striker started the match against Sobota before he was withdrawn in the opening minutes of the second half by coach Milos Foltan.

“The coach [Foltan] has been wanting me to play but the delay in getting my ITC forced him not to give me a start in the opening four matches,” Muema told Goal from his base in Slovakia.

“He was delighted to see me in action on Saturday against Sobota. It was a great feeling to finally play for the new club since signing for them.

“Despite the ITC arriving three days before the game on Saturday, the coach pushed me to start and it was a good feeling for me to finally play for my new side.

“Now I have all my paperwork done, I hope to play regularly so as to cement my place in the starting XI.

“I also thank the fans for their patience and the support they accorded me when I stepped onto the pitch for the first time.”

The slim win against Sobota pushed MFK Zvolen to the fourth position on the 16-team table with 10 points from five matches.

Fomat Martin are leading the log on 13 points followed by Jednota Banova who have 12 while Filakovo are third on 10.

Zvolen will face Namestovo FC in their matchday six battle on September 7 at Areál MFK Lokomotíva Zvolen.