'Time to go Harry!' - Alan Shearer poses as a pilot in hilarious Kane meme amid rumour Tottenham blocked his permission to fly to Germany for Bayern Munich medical

Alan Shearer posed as a pilot in a hilarious Harry Kane transfer meme after Tottenham reportedly revoked his permission to fly to Germany.

Kane on the brink of Bayern move

Tottenham denying boarding permission

Shearer posts hilarious meme

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Newcastle United striker offered his services as a pilot after the north London outfit stopped Kane from flying ahead of his medical with Bayern Munich. Earlier, Shearer joked that he is even ready to drive Kane to Germany to protect his Premier League goal scoring record of 260 goals.

Shearer believes that Kane has the potential to break his record, if not this season then in the future if he decides to finish his career in the Premier League, despite the England international being 47 short of the mark.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, according to Sky Sports, Spurs have finally given the green light to Kane to fly to Germany as their agreement with Bayern remains in place after they agreed to a fee of over £110 million (€127m/$139m) for the striker.

WHAT NEXT? Much to the relief of Shearer, Kane will fly to Munich from Stansted Airport this morning to complete the move.