Alagic: Bosnian tactician over the moon after Nairobi City Stars' promotion

The tactician is delighted with the efforts of their playing unit and management for this season's achievement

Nairobi City Stars head coach Sanjin Alagic is over the moon following the promotion of the club from the National Super League (NSL) to the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The promotion was confirmed on April 30 by Football Federation (FKF) who are also the league managers. The Federation opted to end the league owing to Covid-19 and argued there is no chance of football being played either in May or June.

The Bosnian tactician has also thanked the club's management for the good organization which has helped the players give their best.

"First of all I wish to congratulate my players for the amazing job they did throughout the season, they are most deserving for this success," Alagic is quoted by the club's website.

"I’m very delighted and proud of being Champions of NSL and securing promotion to the KPL, the place where [City Stars] belong.

"This achievement was the result of hard and dedicated work and it will not be possible without the great support of our owner Jonathan (Jackson), CEO Patrick (Korir), coordinator Samson (Otieno), Foundation CEO Mwenesi (Musalia), and my coaching staff, our fans and all people in the club who believed in us."

Simba wa Nairobi have had a good season in the second tier; before the break, they had played 26 matches and managed to get 20 wins, four draws and just two losses.

However, since the Federation used the first-round results to crown the winner -since 75% of matches had not been played as per the rules, the club managed to collect 43 points from 18 matches. They had managed 13 wins, four draws and a loss.

Bidco United have also been promoted after finishing second on the log with 36 points after the same number of matches. will play KPL side Kisumu All-Stars in a two-legged promotion/relegation play-off.

Nairobi City Stars were relegated from the top tier in 2016 after managing just 19 points from the 30 games played and ended up finishing at the bottom of the table.

They have since been fighting to get back to top-flight football without success until this season when they managed to put up a consistent battle in home and away matches.