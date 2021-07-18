Alagic reveals why he left Nairobi City Stars after Gor Mahia draw

The tactician quit after helping the team earn top-tier promotion and reach the Shield Cup quarter-finals this year

Former Nairobi City Stars head coach Sanjin Alagic has revealed why he had to resign shortly after leading the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side to a 1-1 draw against Gor Mahia.

The Bosnian cited family issues and a loss of a friend as reasons why had had to leave the club he helped establish in the top-tier after earning a promotion in 2020.

Apart from the issues mentioned beforehand, his contract ended earlier this month, but he chose to handle three more games, against Wazito FC, Ulinzi Stars and Gor Mahia.

What has been said

"Covid-19 has made things difficult for us, and for me, I have not been able to have my family travel to Kenya, nor have I had too much time to go back and see them," said the Uefa Pro licence holder.

"Even more, we suffered the loss of our dear friend Neville Pudo. Neville’s passing was sudden and a huge shock to all of us. It is important to cherish this life, and I hope he is looking at the boys from wherever he is now, and that he is proud of what they have achieved in the past two years.

"Saying this, I have spent too much time away from home. If the situation was different and my family was with me, maybe I wouldn’t be writing this statement. However, however it is time for me to return and spend time with them."

Achievements

Alagic further narrated his achievements with Simba wa Nairobi, a club he joined in 2019: "With all of these positive things, we can not forget that the journey has been hard, and in this two-year period, the whole world has changed," he added.

"I came to the club when it was struggling and sitting in the National League. When I arrived, there were six weeks to the start of the season, and we didn’t even have a team.

"That was the first objective, to be competitive. It was like a movie; bringing together many players that had not played together, and trying to create something that had not previously exist. We created a culture, and together we worked as a team.

"We did more than simply become competitive, we won the league. We were champions.

"The second season was going to be even more difficult. We are a humble, hard-working team and we know our limitations financially.

"I still believe we are the most organized team in Kenya, and maybe East Africa, but we still had to face up to big teams like Gor, Leopards, Kariobangi Sharks, Tusker, KCB and Wazito. The objective for this season was to work hard and survive. I remember saying this in several interviews at the start of the season.

Article continues below

"With just a few games to go, we have more than survived. We have thrived. We won five games in a row for the first time in the club’s history. We reached the quarter-final of the Shield Cup."

Hours after the coach left the Nairobi club, former AFC Leopards head coach Ivan Minnaert has been linked with the position.