How to get Al-Sadd SC vs Al-Hilal SFC tickets: AFC Champions League fixture, prices, seating information & more.

Al-Sadd SC and Al-Hilal SFC are preparing for a massive showdown in the AFC Champions League Elite knockout rounds. This fixture brings together the 2024-25 Qatari champions and the Saudi Arabian giants in a high-stakes battle for continental supremacy. Historically, these two clubs have dominated West Asian football, making every meeting a sell-out event that draws global attention.

The rivalry reached new heights in the previous group stage meeting in late 2024, which ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Now, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line, both squads are expected to be at full strength. Al-Hilal SFC arrives with their star-studded lineup featuring global names, while Al-Sadd SC looks to leverage their home advantage at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium to pull off an upset against the tournament favorites.

Finding tickets for this specific knockout clash is challenging due to the massive regional demand. Fans are encouraged to act quickly as hospitality and general admission seats are expected to disappear within days of release. GOAL has compiled all the essential details on pricing, venues, and official sellers to help you secure your spot at the match right now.

When is the Al-Sadd SC vs Al-Hilal SFC AFC Champions League match?

The upcoming clash between Al-Sadd SC and Al-Hilal SFC is scheduled for a high-profile evening kickoff in Doha. As this is part of the AFC Champions League Elite knockout stage, the atmosphere will be intense from the first whistle. Below is the confirmed fixture information:

Date Fixture / Time Venue Tickets Monday, April 13, 2026 Al-Sadd vs Al-Hilal (17:00 UTC / 20:00 AST) Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha Buy Tickets

How to buy Al-Sadd SC vs Al-Hilal SFC AFC Champions League match tickets

Tickets for the Al-Sadd SC vs Al-Hilal SFC fixture can be purchased through official club apps and authorized secondary marketplaces like Ticombo. For local fans in Qatar, the Al-Sadd SC official website is the primary source for general sale tickets. However, these often sell out to club members first. For international fans or those who miss the initial window, Ticombo provides a secure and officially guaranteed alternative with a wider variety of seating categories.

Using a frictionless mobile entry system, most tickets are delivered directly to your smartphone as a QR code. This eliminates the need for physical pickups and ensures a smooth entry at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. When purchasing through secondary sites, always look for sellers with high ratings and the Money Back Guarantee to ensure your tickets are valid for this high-demand AFC Champions League fixture.

For Al-Hilal SFC supporters traveling from Saudi Arabia, it is highly recommended to look for seats in the designated away sections (typically the North Stand). These are often listed clearly on platforms like Ticombo and allow you to sit with the traveling blue wave support. Given the proximity between Riyadh and Doha, these sections are usually the first to reach capacity.

What to expect from Al-Sadd SC vs Al-Hilal SFC?

Fans can expect a clash of two distinct footballing philosophies: Al-Hilal SFC’s aggressive, high-pressing style and Al-Sadd SC’s structured, technical approach. Al-Hilal SFC enters the match as one of the most dominant forces in world football, currently boasting a squad that includes Aleksandar Mitrovic, the prolific Serbian striker, and the creative Portuguese duo of Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo. Their ability to overwhelm opponents in the final third makes them a formidable threat on the road.

Al-Sadd SC, however, remains the gold standard of Qatari football. Led by the mercurial Akram Afif, who often shines on the biggest stages, they are experts at controlling the tempo of the game. Historically, this matchup has been incredibly high-scoring. Recent history shows how unpredictable these games can be: a 1-1 draw in November 2024, a 3-2 victory for Al-Sadd in the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, and a legendary 4-2 Al-Sadd win in the 2019 semi-finals. These results prove that despite Al-Hilal's star power, Al-Sadd always finds a way to compete.

The atmosphere at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium will be intense, with 15,000 passionate fans packed into a compact arena that puts the crowd right on top of the pitch. Expect a tactical battle where one mistake could decide the entire tie. With Al-Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic looking to add to his continental tally and Akram Afif pulling the strings for the home side, this is arguably the biggest match in Asian club football this season.

Al-Sadd SC vs Al-Hilal SFC AFC Champions League tickets: How much do they cost?

Pricing for the Al-Sadd SC vs Al-Hilal SFC match varies based on the seating category and the timing of your purchase. Official general sale prices are usually lower, but demand often pushes prices up on secondary markets. Below are the estimated price ranges for this knockout fixture:

Category 3 (Ends/Behind Goal): 120 SAR – 250 SAR

120 SAR – 250 SAR Category 2 (Corner/Upper Sideline): 300 SAR – 550 SAR

300 SAR – 550 SAR Category 1 (Lower Sideline/Midfield): 600 SAR – 950 SAR

600 SAR – 950 SAR VIP / Premium: 1,500 SAR – 3,500 SAR

For those looking for the smart value option, corner seats in Category 2 often provide the best balance between price and view, usually being 15% cheaper than central blocks. To get the cheapest tickets, it is essential to book as soon as the fixture dates are finalized, as prices tend to rise by 20-30% in the week leading up to the game.

How to get Al-Sadd SC vs Al-Hilal SFC AFC Champions League hospitality tickets

Hospitality tickets for Al-Sadd SC vs Al-Hilal SFC offer a premium matchday experience, including access to air-conditioned lounges, high-end catering, and padded luxury seating. These packages are popular for fans traveling from KSA who want a guaranteed seat and a more comfortable environment. Hospitality areas at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium include the Platinum and Gold lounges, which provide 5-star service throughout the match.

To secure these, you can often find VIP or hospitality listings on Ticombo. These packages often include perks such as dedicated stadium entry, inclusive buffet dining before kickoff, and half-time refreshments. For a high-stakes AFC Champions League Elite knockout game, these seats are often the best way to ensure you witness the match in style without the stress of general admission crowds.

Al-Sadd SC vs Al-Hilal SFC: Recent head-to-head matches

The history between Al-Sadd SC and Al-Hilal SFC is one of the most competitive in the AFC Champions League. Over the last few seasons, the results have swung back and forth, showing that no team has a clear psychological edge. Here are the last five meetings between the two sides: