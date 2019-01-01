Al Rayyan winger Brahimi named best player in Qatar Stars League for October and November

The Algeria international has settled in well in the Middle East with scintillating performances for Diego Aguirre's team in the Qatari top-flight

Al Rayyan winger Yacine Brahimi has been named Stars League Player of the Month for October and November.

Aside from his admirable style of play, Brahimi has been a standout player for the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium outfit since his arrival from in July.

The 29-year-old has scored six goals in 10 league matches so far, helping Al Rayyan maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a record of six wins and four draws.

According to the statistics released on the league website, Brahimi scored four goals inside the penalty area and one from outside the 18-yard box. He also managed 31.4 passes, of which 24.4 were successful.

Al Rayyan are currently placed second in the 12-team league in , with four points adrift league leaders Al Duhail.