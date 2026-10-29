Al Nassr player ratings vs Al Kholood: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick spares defensive blushes in eight-goal thriller

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Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years with a clinical second-half hat-trick to lead Al Nassr to a chaotic 5-3 victory over Al Kholood. Despite a shaky defensive display, the individual quality of Al Nassr's forward line eventually overwhelmed the opposition.

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Al Nassr secured a vital three points in a high-octane encounter at Al-Awwal Park, overcoming a resilient Al Kholood side in a match defined by attacking brilliance and defensive fragility.

The first half was a seesaw affair; after Julien Domingues opened the scoring for the visitors, Angelo Gabriel and Sadio Mane struck back to give Al Nassr the lead. However, a lapse in concentration just before the interval allowed Antoin Essomba to level the score at 2-2, leaving Ange Postecoglou with plenty to ponder at the break.

The second half belonged entirely to Ronaldo. The Portuguese talisman took control of the game, scoring three goals in a devastating 15-minute spell to pull Al Nassr clear. While Al Kholood managed a late consolation through a Domingues penalty in stoppage time, the damage had already been done.

Al Nassr dominated the ball with 54% possession and registered nine shots on target, proving that while their backline remains a work in progress, their offensive output is currently among the most feared in the Saudi Pro League.

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GOAL rates Al Nassr's players from Awwal Park...

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Goalkeeper & Defence

Bento- 5/10:

The goalkeeper endured a difficult evening, conceding three times from just five shots on target faced. While he could do little about the late penalty, his communication with the central defenders appeared strained during the first-half chaos that allowed Al Kholood to remain competitive.

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Nawaf Boushal - 5/10:

Substituted in the 83rd minute, Boushail had a quiet game offensively and was frequently caught out of position when Al Kholood broke wide. He lacked the recovery speed required to handle the visitors' counter-attacking threat.

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Mohamed Simakan - 6/10:

Simakan was the most proactive of the defensive unit, often stepping out to intercept play, but his aggression occasionally left gaps behind him. He contributed to the build-up play but was symptomatic of a team that prioritised attack over structure.

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Inigo Martinez - 5/10:

A testing night for the veteran defender. Martinez struggled with the directness of Domingues and was part of a backline that looked vulnerable to simple transitions. He failed to provide the usual sense of security in the heart of the defence.

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Ayman Yahya - 6/10:

Yahya provided decent width on the flank before being withdrawn in the 81st minute. He worked hard to track back but spent most of the match in the opposition half, contributing more to the press than to the defensive shape.

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Midfield

Abdullah Al-Hamdan - 5/10:

The quietest of the attacking group. Al-Hamdan struggled to find space in a crowded final third and was largely overshadowed by the star names around him. He was replaced by Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the 74th minute after failing to record a shot on target.

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Abdullah Al-Khaibari - 6/10:

The midfield anchor focused on ball retention, completing the majority of his passes to keep the pressure sustained. However, he was often bypassed during the transition from attack to defence, leaving the back four exposed to runners.

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Angelo Gabriel - 8/10:

A standout performer in the opening period. Gabriel scored a vital equaliser in the 24th minute with a clever finish and was a constant creative spark until his substitution in the 81st minute. His ability to link play between the midfield and the front two was excellent.

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Sadio Mane - 8/10:

Mane showed his class with a well-taken goal in the 38th minute to briefly put Al Nassr ahead. He remained a threat throughout the game, eventually turning provider by assisting Ronaldo’s third goal in the 81st minute to cap off a highly productive performance.

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Attack

Joao Felix - 9/10:

Despite being substituted at half-time, Felix’s impact on the game was profound. He provided the assists for Gabriel’s opener and Mane’s goal, and his fingerprints were all over the first two goals of Ronaldo’s hat-trick as well. His creative vision was the unlock for Al Nassr's high-scoring output.

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Cristiano Ronaldo - 10/10:

A masterclass in finishing. Ronaldo turned the tide of the match with a stunning hat-trick (66', 72', 81'), showing incredible positioning and timing. His three goals in the second half effectively killed the contest and demonstrated why he remains the league's premier match-winner.

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Substitutes & Manager

Abdulrahman Ghareeb - 6/10:

Came on for the final 15 minutes and provided fresh energy on the wing, helping Al Nassr see out the game as the pace slowed down.

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Sami Al-Najei - 5/10:

Introduced late in the 81st minute to provide fresh legs in the midfield as Al Nassr moved into a defensive block.

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Awad Aman - 5/10:

A late tactical substitution that had little time to influence the proceedings during the frantic final minutes.

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Rakan Khalid Al-Ghamdi - 5/10:

Brought on in the 81st minute to help manage the workload of the starting attackers.

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Saad Fahad Al Nasser - 5/10:

Entered the fray in the 83rd minute as part of Postecoglou's effort to shut down the game.

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Ange Postecoglou - 7/10:

The manager’s tactical setup ensured Al Nassr remained an offensive juggernaut, but the lack of defensive balance remains a concern. His decision to rely on individual brilliance paid off, but he will be frustrated by the three goals conceded to a lower-ranked opponent.