Al-Nassr identify Hakim Ziyech as potential Cristiano Ronaldo 'provider' as Saudi clubs circle for Chelsea outcast

Al-Nassr have reportedly identified Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech as a possible “provider” of chances for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Moroccan star struggling for starts

Big money on offer in the Middle East

Portuguese icon already in Riyadh

WHAT HAPPENED? The Morocco international has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, with just six Premier League starts taken in during the 2022-23 campaign. A fresh start is now being speculated on for the creative 30-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Standard Sport, Ziyech is the latest household name to register on the recruitment radar of Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr. They already have all-time great Ronaldo on their books, but are eager to find someone that can help to provide further ammunition for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ziyech is a player said to be in their sights, but the most ambitious of Middle Eastern outfits are believed to have several potential targets in mind for the summer transfer window. A number of Al-Nassr’s domestic rivals are also mulling over an approach for the Moroccan forward.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Ziyech has been with Chelsea since 2020, taking in 107 appearances for the club, but could find himself following the likes of Romelu Lukaku and N’Golo Kante out of west London as a steady stream of top talent heads to Saudi Arabia.