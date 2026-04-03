Al-Ittihad player: We’re not Barcelona… and we can’t talk about the league

One of Al-Ittihad Jeddah’s foreign stars has expressed his frustration at certain refereeing decisions and the difficult spell the team is going through this season.

Al-Ittihad secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Al-Hazm on Friday evening in Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League, a match that saw Frenchman Moussa Diaby sent off after 34 minutes.

Commenting on the matter, Dutchman Steven Bergwijn told the media after the match: “We received a red card almost at the start of the match, so do you expect us to play like Barcelona? Of course that’s not possible, but we’re trying to adapt to the situation.”

Read also... After Diaby’s sending-off... Conceição reveals the reason for the chaos within the club

Bergwijn added about the current season: “We realise the season has been difficult and full of challenges, and now that the league is over, we must focus on the AFC Champions League and give it our all to achieve the best possible result.”

The Dutch player concluded his remarks on the team’s ambitions: “I understand that the fans want to win the Asian title, and we want that too; we must fight to achieve it.”