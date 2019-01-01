Al Hilal SC 1-1 Gor Mahia: Onyango's effort hands K'Ogalo friendly draw

The winger scored late in the first half to ensure the KPL reigning champions escape a defeat in the coastal city of Benghazi

held Al Hilal SC of Libya to a 1-1 draw in a friendly match staged at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts took an early lead when Oussama Belaid managed to beat Boniface Oluoch with his second attempt on goal in the sixth minute. Oluoch was unable to keep Belaid's second shot at bay after punching the initial effort back into play.

Samuel Onyango equalised for the Kenyan heavyweights in the 39th minute after he collected Nicholas Kipkirui's cross to successfully beat Al Hilal's goalkeeper from close range.

Although the second half saw both teams attack relentlessly no meaningful chance was created with defences standing firm to deal with the opposing strikers.

In the 71st minute, Francis Afriyie almost gave K'Ogalo the second goal from an Ambrose Ombija low cross into the area but his effort skidded just wide.

Gor Mahia will now return home and focus on matches after the international break. Despite playing two fewer games than their opponents, the Green Army are at the top of the table with 18 points.

The record champions have only been defeated once this season after going down 1-0 to on November 26.

Gor Mahia will host second-placed Kakamega on October 21 before concluding the month's assignments with a meeting against a week later.