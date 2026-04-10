Al-Hilal Hospital: Two more stars ruled out ahead of the Al-Sadd showdown, but Bouabri is back

Al-Hilal are still dealing with injuries as they prepare for their AFC Champions League last-16 meeting with Qatar’s Al-Sadd.

The Saudis are scheduled to host Al-Sadd at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Monday, with a place in the last 16 of the elite continental competition at stake.

With 72 hours to go, the club posted an update on X confirming that French midfielder Simon Bouabri is now fit.

The club confirmed that Boubari, who had been sidelined while on France Under-21 duty, has now fully recovered and joined Friday’s first-team session, making him available for selection.

Turkish defender Yusuf Akçayık and Saudi midfielder Nasser Al-Dossari completed fitness sessions that included running and light ball work, edging them closer to full recovery.

However, the club confirmed that Brazilian winger Malcom and Saudi midfielder Mohammed Kanoo picked up knocks during Wednesday’s 6–0 win over Al-Khulood in Round 29 of the Roshen League.

Kanoo suffered a hamstring injury, while Malcom reported hamstring pain; both will undergo scans to assess the damage and potential recovery timelines.

Their absence is a major blow for the Saudi champions, as both have been key performers under Italian coach Simone Inzaghi this season.

Malcom has started 33 matches this season, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists, while Kano has contributed five goals and five assists across 36 appearances.