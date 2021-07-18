Al Ahly's Mosimane backs decision to dismiss Kaizer Chiefs' Mashiane

Jingles feels that the Red Devils wanted it more than the Soweto giants, who suffered a heavy defeat in the Caf Champions League

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane says his side deserved to win the Caf Champions League final against a numerically disadvantaged Kaizer Chiefs side on Saturday night.

The 56-year-old mentor led the Egyptian football powerhouse to a 3-0 win over Amakhosi, who played the entire second-half with 10 players following Happy Mashiane's dismissal.

Mosimane explained that the Red Devils were desperate to defend the Champions League title against final debutants Chiefs at the Stade Mohammed V in Morocco.

“We really needed this trophy. I know the team from my country also wanted their first star, but we wanted it more than them,” Mosimane told reporters after the match. “The tenth one was the target. It’s good for history, it’s good for our archives. How better to do it than with three goals."

Mashiane was given a straight red card after he made a dangerous tackle on Al Ahly right-back Akram Tawfik on the stroke of half-time.

Mosimane feels that the Chiefs attacker deserved the red card as he let his emotions get the better of him in the biggest match in African club football.

“Yes, I understand that there was a red card but a red card is part of football. You should not be reckless if you play in the cup final," he continued. "You shouldn’t be emotional but this happens in football."

The Red Devils came into the final having thumped Tunisia's Esperance de Tunis 4-0 on aggregate in the semi-finals and Mosimane was pleased to see the Cairo giants continue their scoring form.

"We deserve it, we won it. We have been scoring goals. We have scored in the semi-finals. We have scored all the way. Congratulations to the team," he added. "Al Ahly deserve the tenth trophy to make history.”'

Nicknamed Jingles, Mosimane has now won three Champions League titles and only legendary Portuguese coach Manuel Jose has won more trophies with four titles, which he lifted with Al Ahly.

Jingles will now turn his attention to the Egyptian Premier League with the Red Devils currently placed second on the standings - 10 points behind leaders, Zamalek.

However, Al Ahly, who are the reigning Egyptian champions, have four matches in hand.